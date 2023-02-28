Riccardo Bonadio – Photo Marta Magni/MEF Tennis Events

Riccardo Bonadio he achieved his first win on the major tour by defeating Galan in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Santiago with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (5). The Italian player, who is currently number 182 in the world rankings, showed great courage and determination during the match against Galan, the current world number 83.

Bonadio has shown that he has the grit necessary to do well even on the major circuit. The victory against Galan, was one of the most important moments of his career so far that allowed him to advance to the second round of the Chilean tournament, where he will now face the Serbian Laslo Djere, seeded number 6 of the tournament, or the Portuguese João Sousa.