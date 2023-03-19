Italia The voices for and against the tax reform split the social partners and politics. Here are the basic positions.

The trade unions have already expressed their clear opposition, while Confindustria has instead promoted some of the fundamental measures. The Pd has already rejected, with the president Stefano Bonaccini, the idea of ​​the flat tax, but artisans and traders do not disdain the reorganization of the VAT and the push towards compliance. The voices for and against the tax reform split the social partners and politics. Here are the basic positions.

Flat tax divisiva

The two words have a basic ideology behind them and for this reason the flat tax is one of the points that most divides left and right, government and trade unions. The executive, solidly backed by the entire majority, aims to achieve it within the term of office for everyone, including employees. But for the CGIL it represents the denial of the constitutional principle of progressive taxation. For the M5s, however, it is an unattainable goal, with “monstrous” costs and a strong risk of inequity. Also against Pd and Third Pole

Irpef brackets

The immediate step to takewith the reduction of the rates from 4 to 3 by the end of the year) before the extension of the flat tax does not convince the Pd at all. For Maria Cecilia Guerra, former undersecretary of the Mef, fewer brackets equal less progressiveness for the richest income classes, financed moreover “with fewer deductions which they already partially do not enjoy”. Uil rather insists on cutting the tax wedge to raise wages. In the electoral program of FdI, a 5-point cut was named to be achieved in 5 years, however, it is not made explicit in the delegation, giving priority precisely to the cut in Irpef.

Goodbye to IRAP and IRES with two rates

Businesses like the idea. The president of Confidustria, Carlo Bonomi, spoke of a reform that goes in the right direction, citing precisely the elimination of the regional tax, the revision of the passive interest regimes and the detaxation of business income with respect to investments. In fact, the delegation provides for a lower IRES for income destined to create employment and investments.

Compliance and simplification

One of the slogans chosen by Palazzo Chigi to define the setting of the reform is once again “tax friend”. The aim is to simplify the fulfilments, to digitize them, to make space for pre-completed declarations and to encourage spontaneous fulfilment. Merchants and craftsmen are in favor. The real estate owners of Confedilizia instead applaud the dry coupon on non-commercial properties.

Evasion and penalties

Strengthening the fight against tax evasion is one of the fundamental objectives, also because it is from there that the government aims to obtain most of the resources needed to finance the reform. However, the stop to penal sanctions in the event of an agreement with the tax authorities could be read in the opposite direction. It is no coincidence that Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra already speaks of “amnesties”.

Disputed method

Having convened the social partners after the fact and not in advance, during the drafting of the delegation, is the spark that has unleashed the CISL, so far more detached from the aggressive line of the CGIL and UIL. The secretary, Luigi Sbarra, spoke of mobilization and was invited by Maurizio Landini to create a united front together with the Uil.

