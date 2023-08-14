Flights canceled in Sicily due to volcano | Info

Due to strong volcanic activity and the presence of harmful volcanic dust, the airport of Catania in Sicily is temporarily closed for take-offs and landings.

Source: MONDO/PV

Air Serbia is in contact with the competent services of that Italian airport and expects new information in the coming hours.

Depending on the further development of events at the airport in Catania, as well as the availability of possible alternative airports, it will be known when Air Serbia flights JU538 between Belgrade and Catania and JU539 between Catania and Belgrade, which are planned for today (Monday, August 14, 2023) . years).

Air Serbia is doing everything in its power to provide support to passengers on the mentioned flights.

For more information, passengers are asked to call the Air Serbia Contact Center at 0800 111 528 from Serbia, at +381 11 311 21 23 from abroad, to visit airserbia.com or Air Serbia’s pages on social networks.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

