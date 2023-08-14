Home » Flights canceled in Sicily due to volcano | Info
World

Flights canceled in Sicily due to volcano | Info

by admin
Flights canceled in Sicily due to volcano | Info

Due to strong volcanic activity and the presence of harmful volcanic dust, the airport of Catania in Sicily is temporarily closed for take-offs and landings.

Source: MONDO/PV

Air Serbia is in contact with the competent services of that Italian airport and expects new information in the coming hours.

Depending on the further development of events at the airport in Catania, as well as the availability of possible alternative airports, it will be known when Air Serbia flights JU538 between Belgrade and Catania and JU539 between Catania and Belgrade, which are planned for today (Monday, August 14, 2023) . years).

Air Serbia is doing everything in its power to provide support to passengers on the mentioned flights.

For more information, passengers are asked to call the Air Serbia Contact Center at 0800 111 528 from Serbia, at +381 11 311 21 23 from abroad, to visit airserbia.com or Air Serbia’s pages on social networks.

(WORLD)

See also  [Crossroads]Beijing wants Russia to be defeated?Wang Yi wooed India to kick the iron plate | Crossroads of the world | Russia | Ukraine

You may also like

Former Niger President Mohamed Bazoum accused of high...

FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggé: “Marebonus is excellent news. It is...

Chieti, the carabinieri stop him with a taser...

Christian Zurita will be the candidate for president...

Ten years ago the Rabaa massacre. Thus began...

Torcida supported the arrested Bed Blue Boys |...

from FERRAGOSTO anticyclone NERONE even stronger, but let’s...

“Italy Mancio is leaving. Spalletti thinks about it”

Clash Zuckerberg-Musk, the founder of Facebook: “It’s not...

News Udinese – Kamara or Zemura, that’s who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy