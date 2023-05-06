Home » Flights, Ryanair announces new flights to and from Palermo and Trapani
Flights, Ryanair announces new flights to and from Palermo and Trapani

Flights, Ryanair announces new flights to and from Palermo and Trapani

Ryanair has announced the addition of additional flights on multiple routes to/from Palermo and Trapani-Marsala, including a new Trapani-Marsala to Malpensa route for summer 23. “We are delighted to reaffirm today our commitment to Sicily announcing 24 new weekly flights from/to the airports of Palermo and…

