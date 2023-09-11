Former British Interior Minister Jack Straw discusses his role in the release of Augusto Pinochet: A Deception Unveiled

Former British Interior Minister Jack Straw has spoken out about his frustration and feelings of deception regarding the release of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in 2000. In an exclusive interview with LA NACION, Straw revealed the pressures he faced and the decision-making process that led to Pinochet’s release.

Straw explained that he had the sole responsibility to accept or reject the extradition request made by Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón. Despite the House of Lords already determining that Pinochet did not have immunity as a senator, Straw faced intense pressure from all sectors and leaders around the world. One of the leaders who influenced the decision was former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who believed that Pinochet’s cooperation during the Falklands War should outweigh his alleged crimes.

The issue of Pinochet’s health also played a significant role in his release. A medical report presented to Straw claimed that Pinochet was too ill to stand trial. Straw admitted to commissioning a British medical report that supported the Chilean report, as rejecting it could have resulted in prosecution. However, Straw later discovered that Pinochet had been deceiving them about his mental health.

Upon Pinochet’s arrival in Chile, he infamously got up from his wheelchair and walked normally, causing Straw to feel furious and deceived. Ultimately, Pinochet died in Chile without facing any judicial consequences.

Despite the controversial decision, Straw believes that the 16 months of house arrest helped break the spell Pinochet held over Chile and contributed to positive changes in the country’s politics. The case is also seen as a legal milestone that influenced the creation of the International Criminal Court.