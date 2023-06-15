FORMOVIA X5 Video presentation – Mondoprojos.fr

FORMOVIA X5 Video presentation

The Formovie X5 test has already been online for several weeks on the blog (click on the link to access it). To refresh your memory, here is a summary of the main results from its test bench.

I wanted to add a short presentation video made by my son who uses it as much to watch movies and series as to play (he is passionate about Japanese animation and Zelda).

Thrilled by the visual performance of the Formovie X5, which he was able to discover in my test room, he is now the one who benefits from it. To share his enthusiasm with us, he made this video.

The Fengmi X5 is available from our partner nothingprojector at the price of 1459€ from Hong-Kong because this projector is originally designed for the Chinese market and only menus in Mandarin or English are available. You can order it by clicking on the following sponsored link*:

* For purchases made on nothingprojector I receive a commission via the affiliate link placed above. This partnership allows me to have the projectors exclusively and has no influence on the final measurements and evaluations of the models that I always test according to the same protocol and the same rigor.