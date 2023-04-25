Home » Formovie Cinema 3 Ultra Short Throw 4K Mono Laser DLP
World

Formovie Cinema 3 Ultra Short Throw 4K Mono Laser DLP

FORMOVIE will launch in China on May 8, 2023, the successor to Cinema 2 (tested on this blog). We still know very little about this new laser model which uses the shell of its predecessor but which benefits from an increase in its light output (400 nits announced by the manufacturer). The laser used remains on a base ALPD guarantee of an excellent native contrast.

It will retain video processing with frame interpolation (MEMC) and we can already count on other improvements. It will obviously be a DLP projector with XPR processing for 4K HDR emulation.

I will add to this article as new information becomes available.

