Francesco Alliata, founder of "Panaria Film", in the memories of Antonio La Torre Giordano

Francesco Alliata, founder of "Panaria Film", in the memories of Antonio La Torre Giordano

Prince Francesco Alliata di Villafranca, born in Palermo on November 17, 1919 and died in Bagheria on July 1, 2015, was an Italian nobleman, film producer and director. Among the pioneers of cinematography in Palermo and Sicily, in the 1940s he decided – together with his cousin Quintino from Naples and his friends Giovanni Mazza, Pietro…

