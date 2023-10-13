Free parental control, mandatory for managers from November 21st: how it works

They will come into force on November 21st next le guidelines on child protection systems on the web identified and approved by AGCOM in January. Consequently, operators will have to make control systems available to customers free of charge through which parents can filter content that is not suitable for minors, and some operators such as Kena, have. Mobile or WindTre have already started one information campaign for the customers.

The AGCOM guidelines were established with resolution 9/23/CONS of 25 January, which establishes their entry into force 9 months after the publication of the document, which took place on 21 February. The Authority gave birth to them in “response to the growing concern linked to the digital practices of young and very young people”. The guidelines that do not apply to business customers, provide that suppliersISPs, set up parental control systemsthat is, filters for content not appropriate for minors and therefore blocks for material reserved for those who have reached the age of majority, and make them available to customers free of charge.

In the guidelines, AGCOM has listed the main categories that must be subject to parental control:

adult content

websites for an adult audience, showing full or partial nudity in a pornographic sexual context, sexual accessories, sexually oriented activities, sites that support the online purchase of such goods and services

gambling or betting

sites that provide information or promote gambling or support online gambling and/or betting

weapons

sites that provide information, promote or support the sale of weapons and related items

violence

​sites that feature or promote violence or personal injury, including self-inflicted injury, suicide, or that display scenes of gratuitous, sustained, or brutal violence

hatred and discrimination

sites that promote or support hatred or intolerance towards any individual or group

promotion of practices that can damage health

for example sites that promote or support anorexia or bulimia, the use of drugs, alcohol or tobacco

anonymizer

sites that provide tools and ways to make online activity untraceable

set

sites that promote or offer methods, instructional means, or other resources for influencing real events through the use of spells, curses, magical powers, or supernatural beings.

Operators must communicate to the Authority the categories used for parental control systems. AGCOM also established that starting from the implementation of the resolution, therefore from 21 November, i parental control systems are active by default in offers dedicated to minors. Consequently, SIMs registered in the name of a minor or on which a dedicated plan is active will have an active block on prohibited content from 21 November.

