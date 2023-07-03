FREE TO X The first electric charging station arrives on the Naples ring road – Mobility

The electrification of Free To X – a company of the ASPI group dedicated to the development of advanced services for mobility – arrives in Naples.

In fact, the first recharging station will be active on the Naples ring road within the West Doganella service area at km 18 in the direction of Pozzuoli, which will thus bring the number of service areas equipped with electric columns on the Campania network to 7 managed by the Autostrade per l’Italia Group.

This is the seventy-third activation, compared to the 100 envisaged by the plan by the end of the summer, and will allow users to be able to recharge their cars thanks to two HPC columns with power up to 300kW, each with 2 CCS2 connectors. It will not remain the only one present along the route of the Naples ring road given that the one inside the Antica Campana Est service area will soon be inaugurated.

This new installation brings the average interdistance between one station and another to around 70 km, getting ever closer to the goal of 50 km, equal to the average interdistance of service areas at European level, as well as in line with the European regulation ( Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation – AFIR) and to date, a further 9 stations are awaiting activation, with a further 14 under completion.

