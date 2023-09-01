French and Cuban Officials Discuss Collaboration and Commitments to International Creditors

The working visit of William Ross, co-chairman of the Ad-Hoc Group of Cuba’s creditor countries at the Paris Club, to Havana concluded on Thursday. During his visit, Ross engaged in intense discussions with Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of the Republic. The Cuban side reiterated its commitment to honoring its commitments with international creditors and explained the factors that are negatively impacting the country’s economic growth.

The discussions were aimed at finding alternatives to address the arrears in the obligations that have been contracted. Both parties have agreed to continue negotiations until a new schedule is established that is acceptable to all involved.

Additionally, the delegation made visits to various projects in Cuba that are supported by French entities. These visits allowed them to witness the positive impact of bilateral cooperation on production and services. It also demonstrated the willingness to further deepen collaboration with Cuban beneficiaries.

The collaboration between France and Cuba has been fruitful, and both sides have expressed their determination to continue working together. The commitment to honoring obligations with international creditors and the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation have been reiterated by the Cuban side.

This visit marks an important step towards finding solutions to Cuba’s financial challenges and fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

