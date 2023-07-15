Home » From Beln to Insinna, Blasi and D’Urso: all excluded from the next TV season
From Beln to Insinna, Blasi and D'Urso: all excluded from the next TV season

From Beln to Insinna, Blasi and D’Urso: all excluded from the next TV season

Belén, no more “hyenas”

He was at the helm of the “Hyenas”, but will not be at the helm of the program next season. Close to the announcement of the schedules, Belén Rodriguez thanked Mediaset saying she was ready for a new chapter in her professional life

Flavio Insinna without «Inheritance»

After five years at the helm of “The Legacy”, Flavio Insinna greeted the viewers of the Rai 1 quiz with emotion. Pino Insegno will take his place. There are no confirmed commitments on the horizon for him

Barbara d’Urso lost the afternoon

The non-renewal of Barbara d’Urso at the helm of “Afternoon 5” after she herself had made an appointment with her viewers in September caused a lot of talk. The presenter did not hide her anger at this exclusion from the Mediaset schedules, despite her contract expiring in December

Lucia Announced

Lucia Annunziata chose to leave Rai a year before the expiry of her contract. At the moment, however, its new location has not been announced

Massimo Giletti

The decision to suspend “Non è l’Arena” was made in April, after which there was talk of a possible transfer of Massimo Giletti to Rai, but at the moment there are still no certainties in this sense

Ilary Blasi stops a lap

For now the conditional has been used, but after the not brilliant results recorded by the “Island of the famous”, Mediaset has been told that the reality show could stop for a while.

Ilaria D’Amico

After the non-amazing results of her program which marked her return to Rai, the journalist also remains – for the moment – on the bench

Piero Chiambretti

The conductor is waiting to understand what will become of his latest program, “The TV of 100 and one”, not confirmed at the moment.

