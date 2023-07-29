From Complainant to Accomplice: The Unfolding Case of Day Vásquez and Nicolás Petro

Title: Former Presidential Campaign Associate Arrested for Money Laundering

Subtitle: Criminal Lawyer Announces Representation for Accused in High-Stakes Judicial Proceedings

In a recent interview with SEMANA, a prominent criminal lawyer announced his readiness to represent Day Vásquez, a woman accused of involvement in a money laundering scheme. The judicial proceeding is scheduled to take place in the coming hours in the city of Bogotá, Colombia. Vásquez, who originally filed a complaint last March regarding the suspicious origins of funds sent to Nicolás Petro during Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign, will be transferred to a cell in the Prosecutor’s Office bunker in the capital city.

The lawyer expressed his discontent with the situation, questioning how Vásquez went from being a complainant to being investigated herself. Despite providing authorities with substantial evidence, she now faces prosecution as an accomplice, a development that the lawyer finds disconcerting considering she initiated the criminal news.

Vásquez will face charges of money laundering and violation of personal data, covering events that have transpired from 2022 to the present day, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office. Meanwhile, Nicolás Petro Burgos, son of Gustavo Petro, will also face charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

The scandalous allegations against Nicolás Petro came to light when SEMANA published an explosive interview with Vásquez, in which she claimed that he received 600 million pesos from former drug trafficker Santander Lopesierra, known as the Marlboro Man, and a further 400 million pesos from the son of Turco Hilsaca, a controversial figure. Vásquez asserts that the funds were intended for Petro’s presidential campaign, but instead, he used them to purchase a luxurious home in Barranquilla.

SEMANA obtained and disclosed over 1,600 pages of WhatsApp conversations between Nicolás and Vásquez. The chat transcripts reveal the couple’s discussions about handling large sums of money, their fears of theft or loss, and their attempts to keep their activities discreet. The significant monetary transactions and the duo’s anxiety surrounding their finances were evident throughout the published chats.

The revelations have sparked public outrage. Questions have arisen over the source of the funds, the true purpose behind their accumulation, and the extent of the accused’s involvement in illicit activities. The forthcoming judicial proceedings will seek to elucidate these matters and hold the individuals accountable for their actions.

