Allied but distant. Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte both went to Friuli-Venezia Giulia for the electoral campaign, but without any common initiative although in coalition at the regional ones. Yesterday the secretary of the Democratic Party said she was “very happy” for the alliance in the region, explaining however that any agreement is made, only if there is “a shared project”, nothing is pre-established. And today Conte is equally cautious: «Will Friuli be the laboratory for an alliance with the Democratic Party? We always keep these laboratories open where the conditions exist or where there is the opportunity to share clear political objectives. When these conditions aren’t there, we prefer to go alone.” And to those who notice how, unlike the centre-left, the centre-right leaders are all together for the electoral campaign, Conte observes: «When it comes to making an electoral runway, the centre-right shows itself to be united, but we discovered that the next day , when it comes to assuming government responsibilities, they appear divided on everything”.

In the meantime, however, the opposition camp still needs to be rebuilt. Francesco Boccia, new Pd group leader in the Senate, ‘recommends’ proceeding step by step: «On some issues we cannot fail to join forces by describing a different Italy. In the meantime, let’s join forces in Parliament and then time will tell if we will be able to join forces also for policies ». Conte’s proposal for a table with the majority and all interested parties on the Pnrr, however, does not find particular sides in the Democratic Party throughout the day. Schlein does not talk about it, the group leaders in Parliament do not talk about it where precisely that collaboration between everyone, requested by the M5S leader, should be exercised.

On the internal front of the Pd, there could be a discussion between Schlein and Stefano Bonaccini on the structures tomorrow, both will in fact be in Modena for some initiatives. According to parliamentarians of the dem minority, the central point of the negotiation will be on the deputy secretaries. Schlein has chosen the group leaders, the possibility of a unitary management – the thesis of the Bonaccinian parliamentarians – passes from a deputy secretary of the minority. Maybe Simona Bonafè. And from some weighty delegation in the secretariat between Foreign Affairs and local bodies. For this role, the name of Davide Baruffi is mentioned, very close to the president dem Bonaccini. But for now everything remains in the field of hypotheses.