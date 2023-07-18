Fuerza del Pueblo Party Calls for Regulation on Civil Servants’ Participation in Municipal Election Pre-Campaigns

The Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) party has requested that the Central Electoral Board (JCE) issue a regulation to regulate the participation of pre-candidates who are civil servants or public and municipal employees in order to prevent the misuse of state resources during the pre-campaign for the municipal elections in February 2024. The main opposition organization in the country has made this request in a petition signed by the Political Delegate, Manuel Crespo, and the Technical Delegate before the Elections Directorate, José Manuel Hernández Peguero.

The FP party believes it is necessary for the regulation to explicitly prohibit candidates from disposing of funds and public goods under their administration or direction, as well as using the equipment, materials, instruments, and personnel belonging to the institution or state body to which they provide their service. The regulation should also prohibit the inauguration of public works and social or community support programs, as well as activities or demonstrations of a proselytizing nature in support of their candidacy, party, or related parties.

In addition, the FP party has asked the JCE to prevent official candidates from hindering the freedom of propaganda, assembly, or activities of opposition party candidates. They also suggest that the Specialized Financial Control Unit should be given special and complementary instructions to effectively supervise and guarantee the non-use of public funds and assets by pre-candidates and those promoting their political affiliations.

The organization points out that the JCE has the power to organize, administer, supervise, and arbitrate the internal processes for the selection of pre-candidates or candidates for positions of popular election, as provided in the Electoral Regime Law. The FP party believes that these measures are necessary to ensure fair and transparent elections in the country.