G20 meeting fossil fuels | Info

The energy ministers of the Group of 20 most developed countries in the world failed today to agree on a road map for the gradual phasing out of fossil fuels.

Coal as one of the biggest polluters and the cause of global warming was not even mentioned in the statement released after the meeting in the Indian city of Goa.

Activists expressed surprise at the failure to reach an agreement in Goa.

The leaders of the Group of Seven most developed countries in the world reached an agreement in May in Hiroshima to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels.

Temperatures around the world are reaching record highs and floods, storms and heat waves are becoming more common.

An official from the climate change research organization “E3G” Alden Meyer condemned the outcome of the meeting in India.

“Temperature records are being broken every day around the world and the impact of climate change is spiraling out of control. The world needs a clear call to action from the G20 energy ministers. Instead, we got a very weak message,” said Meyer.

