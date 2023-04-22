Gardašević’s parents discovered that they buried the wrong man Info

The parents of the missing Boris Gardašević (32) stated that they buried the wrong man, and that it was not their son.

“That’s not my son. Boris didn’t have a nanowig! This is a horror. We buried the wrong man!”, say Danica and Milisav Gardašević from Montenegro, the shocked parents of a young man (32) from Cetinje, a student of economics and specialist studies in accounting and auditing in London, who has been wanted since December 18 last year when he was reported missing.

The mother and father say that they thought that their torment had come to an end on January 8, when the body of the drowned man was removed from the river Morača by divers, and Boris, they add, was delivered to them in a tin box.

“I was not deceived by my mother’s instinct because I felt inner restlessness and disbelief. I was sure that my Boris was not in the coffin. I couldn’t check it because the crate was riveted.Only these days, when we got the photos from the autopsy report, we realized that I was right. Someone else is buried in our tomb. A man unknown to us! We have all the documents and pictures to back up our claims. The photos show a man with a nanoleg. And Boris did not belong to that world. He was an intellectual. He would never allow himself to get into any muddy waters. He loved life and enjoyed it. And he would never have decided to commit suicide because I know, even though he was brave, like any normal person he was afraid of death“, says Danica, who is a native of Radulović from Pješivac near Nikšić.

Milosav adds that they haven’t slept for months, but that this situation somehow gives them hope that maybe their son could be alive. “And we believe that Boris will contact us from somewhere. We are especially convinced of this after learning that we buried an unknown man. My son is alive,” Gardašević hopes. Boris disappeared after arriving in Podgorica from Cetinje by bus. For now, it is assumed that it came out at the “Venkor” market or at the “Big Fashion” shopping center.

On that day, the divers received a notification that a person had jumped into Morača from the Blaž Jovanović Bridge. The parents of the missing Boris were informed about all this only 12 days later by the Cetinje police. They claim that at that time, however, I was told that the person who jumped in Morač, according to eyewitnesses, did not match the description of their son.

Danica and Milisav wonder if it is possible to find a connection between the case when an allegedly unknown person jumped in Morač at 14:20 and the fact that 35 minutes later the signal of Boris’s mobile phone was last located. Although they were in despair in the past months, after the latest events and the knowledge that the person they buried had a nanogut and was certainly not their son, Danica and Milisav regained hope in the life of their only child and darling.

