GAZZI, review of his Ep nothing happens (2023)

With the new job GAZZI We break the habit of not reviewing such short EPs, because the Andalusian producer and artist has signed one of the best works of the new national electronic music of recent times. ‘no problem’ it is not just a luminous piece of music, so bright and vibrant that definitions and typologies are unnecessary. Four themes are enough to define an imaginary and a universe, where to stay to live now that spring has arrived. In addition to the brilliant work in the purely musical, with a very successful taste for the minimalist and the melodic; but because of the pop vocation of the songs. GAZZI He has not only been able to develop a coherent concept in music but also in storytelling. In ‘no problem’ everything happens From the ambient, the EP grows and offers loopholes through which to constantly enter. Free music with a universal vocation, which supports the good tone of the artist, who avoids the baroque to be emotional and moving.