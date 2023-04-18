GAZZI, review of his Ep nothing happens (2023)

With the new job GAZZI We break the habit of not reviewing such short EPs, because the Andalusian producer and artist has signed one of the best works of the new national electronic music of recent times. ‘no problem’ it is not just a luminous piece of music, so bright and vibrant that definitions and typologies are unnecessary. Four themes are enough to define an imaginary and a universe, where to stay to live now that spring has arrived. In addition to the brilliant work in the purely musical, with a very successful taste for the minimalist and the melodic; but because of the pop vocation of the songs. GAZZI He has not only been able to develop a coherent concept in music but also in storytelling. In ‘no problem’ everything happens From the ambient, the EP grows and offers loopholes through which to constantly enter. Free music with a universal vocation, which supports the good tone of the artist, who avoids the baroque to be emotional and moving.
And it is that this trip that begins in ‘try it’ and ends in ‘I will not lose you’, is not only accessible to fans of electronic music -which, of course, too-, but its sensibility transcends genres -hence the unnecessary classification- to get to what is most important. In this sense, we are facing radical work, which demonstrates the good moment of electronic music in Spain and the rise of the new national scene that is ready to conquer the space that would assimilate us to the rest of the European scene, where clubbing and producers they are much better regarded than here. Gazzi is part of the new generation willing to lead that change and this ‘no problem’ is your confirmation.