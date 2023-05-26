General strike in progress, transport at risk

New general strike for today, Friday 26 May, called by the Usb base union. Expected disruptions in transport, also involved the school. The protest will not affect essential services in the areas of Emilia Romagna affected by the flood. “The strike represents an important step for the recovery of the claims of workers in Italy within a war economy, both the one in Ukraine and the one unleashed by the Meloni government against the poorest and weakest sections”, states the union acronym, asking “300 euros net immediately in the paycheck”.

FS has announced that Trenitalia’s Frecce and Intercity trains will “circulate regularly” tomorrow, while Italo has published the list of guaranteed trains on its website. As far as local public transport is concerned, in Rome there should be no blocks of buses, metro, trams and railways.

“Regular service on the Atac, Roma Tpl and Cotral lines”, informs Romamobilità. In Milan, the service of the surface and underground lines will be guaranteed until 8.45 am and from 3 to 6 pm. In Naples, trams, buses and trolleybuses will be guaranteed from 5.30 am to 8.30 am and from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm :00. (HANDLE).

