Home » General strike in progress, transport at risk
World

General strike in progress, transport at risk

by admin

New general strike for today, Friday 26 May, called by the Usb base union. Expected disruptions in transport, also involved the school. The protest will not affect essential services in the areas of Emilia Romagna affected by the flood. “The strike represents an important step for the recovery of the claims of workers in Italy within a war economy, both the one in Ukraine and the one unleashed by the Meloni government against the poorest and weakest sections”, states the union acronym, asking “300 euros net immediately in the paycheck”.

FS has announced that Trenitalia’s Frecce and Intercity trains will “circulate regularly” tomorrow, while Italo has published the list of guaranteed trains on its website. As far as local public transport is concerned, in Rome there should be no blocks of buses, metro, trams and railways.

“Regular service on the Atac, Roma Tpl and Cotral lines”, informs Romamobilità. In Milan, the service of the surface and underground lines will be guaranteed until 8.45 am and from 3 to 6 pm. In Naples, trams, buses and trolleybuses will be guaranteed from 5.30 am to 8.30 am and from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm :00. (HANDLE).

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  The pro-Russians arrest the Osce observers: "They are biased, they give weapons to the Ukrainians"

You may also like

DIGITAL LICENSE Thanks to the IO app it...

Air raid alarm in 11 regions, explosions in...

Now there are too many containers

Hebron synagogue attack thwarted. The bomber is dead

The Arab League rehabilitates Assad and Syria: a...

Usa, all crazy about pickleball: from stars to...

Georgina Rodriguez on the red carpet | Magazine

UNESCO newly designates 18 global geoparks_中国网-中国网

Crítica de Come On Feel The Lemonheads (30th...

Palermo, the Candela nursing home crosses the finish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy