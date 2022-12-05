BERLIN – A man armed with a knife has launched an attack in a school in Germania, seriously injuring at least two young girls. It happened at Illerkirchberg, south of Ulm, in Baden-Wuertteberg. According to Bild online, two teenagers aged 13 and 14 were taken to the emergency hospital with serious injuries. A man was then arrested, but the story is still not entirely clear.

The village of about 4,700 inhabitants where the attack took place, Illerkirchberg, is located in the district of Alb-Donau, near Ulm, between Stuttgart and Munich. According to reports in the German press, it has not yet been established whether there is a link between the suspect and the two victims, nor whether there could be a motive for such a violent attack. The occupants of the house where the suspect was arrested were taken to safety by the police before completing the operation; now, the police guarantee, there is no danger to the population, according to the police.