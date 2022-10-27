(Original title: Global Markets: The EU has not yet reached an agreement on the natural gas price limit, Russia and Qatar oppose the politicization of world energy trade)

overnight stock market

The world‘s major stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday. The U.S. stock market continued its gains in the previous two trading days. The three major indexes all rose by more than 1%, and the Nasdaq rose by more than 2%.

commodity market

As of the close of the day, light sweet crude oil futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose $0.74 to close at $85.32 a barrel, or 0.87%; London Brent crude oil futures for December delivery rose $0.26, It settled at $93.52 a barrel, up 0.28%.

The most actively traded December gold futures price in the New York Mercantile Exchange gold futures market rose $3.9 on the 25th from the previous trading day to close at $1,658 an ounce, an increase of 0.24%; the price of silver futures for December delivery rose 16 cents , to close at $19.349 an ounce, an increase of 0.83%.

market news

[EU countries still have differences on the issue of natural gas price limit]

On October 25, local time, a meeting of EU energy ministers was held in Luxembourg. At this meeting, EU member states generally expressed support for the joint purchase of natural gas, but the core issue of implementing natural gas price caps remains unresolved, and differences between countries still exist.

Czech Industry and Trade Minister Sikla, who holds the EU’s rotating presidency, acknowledged that EU countries still “have quite different views” on the implementation of natural gas price caps. Hungarian Foreign Minister Sijardo said that the most important thing at present is to ensure the security of energy supply, and Hungary will not accept any proposal that may make the situation in the country worse.

The EU has decided to meet again next month in a bid to break the deadlock.

[UK Prime Minister Sunak and US President Biden on the phone]

On the evening of October 25, local time, the British Prime Minister’s Office announced that the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a telephone conversation with US President Biden.

The Prime Minister’s Office spokesman said that Biden first congratulated Sunak on his inauguration and looked forward to working closely with him. The two sides finally expressed their expectation to meet at the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia.

[U.S. Department of Defense: Russia has notified the United States of the upcoming annual military exercise]

On October 25, local time, Pat Ryder, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, said at a briefing that Russia had notified the United States of upcoming annual military exercises, including strategic nuclear force exercises. Ryder said Russia was complying with its arms control obligations and commitment to transparency. He also emphasized that the Russian-related exercises are routine annual exercises, and the United States will pay close attention to them.

[Italy’s new government wins a confidence vote in the House of Representatives]

On the 25th local time, Italian Prime Minister Meloni delivered a policy speech in the House of Representatives. That night, the House of Representatives passed a vote of confidence in the new government with 235 votes in favor and 154 against.

With the ruling center-right coalition holding an absolute majority in parliament, Italy’s new government won a confidence vote in the lower house without any suspense. On the 26th, the Senate will conduct a vote of confidence in the government.

[Russia and Qatar unanimously oppose the politicization of world energy trade]

On the 25th local time, during the 24th Ministerial Meeting of the Natural Gas Exporters Forum held in Egypt, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Kabi discussed the world energy market and the Natural gas project investment issues were discussed.

Shulginov said that Russia and Qatar agreed that the issue of world energy trade cannot be politicized, and that unilateral restrictions or negative decisions that violate market laws should be cancelled. Shulginov stressed that long-term gas contracts are one of the solutions to attract investment in gas projects.

[Musk promises to complete the Twitter acquisition by Friday]

Musk told his co-investors in Twitter that it would complete the acquisition of the social media platform by Friday, according to sources familiar with the matter. Musk made the pledge during a video conference Monday with the bank financing his acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.

The banks are said to be providing $13 billion in bond financing for Musk and have finalized a credit agreement and are signing documents as one of the final steps before they provide Musk with cash.

Earlier media reports said that seven Wall Street banks, led by Morgan Stanley, have been preparing to provide funds for Musk in recent weeks. The banks are expected to receive borrowing notices on Tuesday local time, and the cash is expected to be held in escrow on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

[Microsoft’sfirst-quarterrevenueof$50.1billionisestimatedtobe$49.56billion]

Microsoft’s first-quarter revenue was $50.1 billion, compared with an estimated $49.56 billion; the first-quarter revenue of its intelligent cloud business was $20.33 billion, compared with an estimated $20.31 billion; the first-quarter productivity business revenue was $16.47 billion, expected Estimated at $16.11 billion; first-quarter revenue from other personal computing businesses was $13.33 billion; first-quarter earnings per share were $2.35. Microsoft fell nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.

[Alphabet’s third-quarter revenue of $69.09 billion is estimated at $70.76 billion]

Google’s parent company Alphabet’s third-quarter revenue was $69.09 billion, compared with an estimated $70.76 billion; third-quarter operating profit was $17.14 billion, compared with an estimated $19.71 billion; third-quarter earnings per share were $1.06, compared with an estimated $1.25. In the third quarter, Google’s services revenue was $61.38 billion, compared with an estimated $63.98 billion; Google’s advertising revenue in the third quarter was $54.48 billion, compared with an estimated $56.98 billion; in the third quarter, Google’s other revenue was $6.90 billion, compared with an estimated $6.84 billion. Alphabet fell nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.

[Tesla expands hiring in Quebec, rumored to build a new factory in the region]

Tesla is scaling up its recruiting efforts and has formed a support team to conduct a “massive” recruiting campaign in Quebec, Canada. There have been rumors that Tesla may be building a factory in the area. Tesla plans to ramp up electric vehicle production to 20 million by 2020, and it expects to need about eight more gigafactories to get there.