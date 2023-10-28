Government Orders 10% Increase for Retired Police Officers, Benefitting Nearly All

Abinader, the President of the Dominican Republic, has announced a 10% increase in pensions for retired police officers. The increase, which will go into effect in November, will benefit nearly all retired officers, totaling 23,673 individuals. This decision by the government will result in an additional 43 million pesos being added to the police payroll each month.

The Ministry of the Interior and Police released a statement on Friday, confirming the details of the pension increase. According to the ministry, retired officers receiving salaries ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 pesos per month will be eligible for the hike. The increase will be distributed gradually to ensure a smooth transition for the pensioners.

The announcement comes as a positive move by the government to support retired police officers who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the nation. The decision reflects the government’s commitment to improving the welfare and financial security of retired law enforcement personnel.

This adjustment was made in accordance with a communication from the Budget director, José Rijo, to the general director of the National Police, Eduardo Alberto Then. The government’s decision reinforces the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by retired police officers and ensuring their well-being.

The pension increase will provide retired officers with additional financial stability and support in their post-retirement years. The government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of retired police officers is commendable and demonstrates its appreciation for their dedicated service.

President Abinader, along with the Minister of the Interior and the Director of the Police, has shown their support for the law enforcement community and highlighted their commitment to promoting the well-being of retired officers. This increase in pensions is a welcome development that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of retired police officers and their families.