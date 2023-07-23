Home » GWAR star in the most bizarre Tiny Desk in history
GWAR star in the most bizarre Tiny Desk in history

Many of the most important artists of the moment have passed through Tiny Desk, from Coldplay until U2going by C. Tangana o Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, all of them leaving performances for posterity. But no one imagined that we would be able to see the GWAR themselves on the show. More than anything because we are talking about one of the most bizarre formations in the history of rock, with live shows full of blood, semen, beheadings, mutilations and false dismemberments, but always fun.

It seems that it all started with some fake news about GWAR and Tiny Desk, with the subsequent joke among the group’s fans that this could ever materialize. And so it has been. Blöthar The Berserker, Balsac The Jaws Of Death, Pustulus Maximus, Beefcake The Mighty and Jizmak Da Gusha have stopped by Tiny Desk to perform “Sex Cow”, “I’ll Be Your Monster”, “Ratcatcher” and “Phantom Limb”, making them the most bizarre line-up ever to come on the show.

