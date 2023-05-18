Halfway between innovation and tradition: the charm of wood stoves is renewed

The charm of wood stoves does not leave, but doubles: it continues to renew itself, year after year, and to envelop us with a perfect synthesis between innovation and tradition, in the name of warmth. These stoves, even if a lot of water has passed under the bridges, still represent a real cultural heritage of the Peninsula today. A heritage which, however, does not rest on its laurels but continues to evolve, hand in hand with the most modern technologies.

A step forward in respect for the environment

Modernity has not left wood stoves behind. On the contrary, it has offered them new opportunities to become even more efficient and environmentally friendly. Thanks to some innovations such as secondary combustion technology (post-combustion) and advanced ventilation systems, modern wood stoves can ensure uniform heating and greater autonomy, while reducing polluting emissions.

This is, for example, a feature of wood stoves from Artel, which also stand out due to other advantages. Reference is made, for example, to the high thermal yield, ease of maintenance, reduced consumption and the aforementioned step forward for the planet that hosts us.

Even the choice of materials has been enriched, thanks to the use of innovative solutions such as refractory ceramic or stainless steel, which improve performance and increase the life of the stoves. Furthermore, the aesthetics have not been outdone: today, in fact, it is possible to find wood-burning stoves with a modern but sober design, perfect for fitting perfectly into any furnishing style.

The advantages of wood stoves: comfort and sustainability

Among the many advantages of wood stoves, there is above all their ability to create a welcoming and comfortable environment, thanks to the heat produced by the fire. Wood-burning stoves are also an excellent solution for saving on energy costs, because they use the first renewable energy source on our planet.

Furthermore, thanks to their performance and low fuel consumption, they allow you to maintain heating at reduced costs, without giving up the comfort and beauty of the fire. A significant advantage especially in these times, considering the high prices associated with electricity and gas. Finally, their versatility is another notable strength, which deserves to be rightfully included in the list of advantages.

Tips for choosing and maintaining wood stoves

To make the most of the advantages of wood-burning stoves, it is essential to choose the model that best suits your needs, and pay attention to maintenance. When selecting a stove, you need to consider the size of the room to be heated, the thermal insulation of the house and the type of wood you intend to use.

As far as maintenance is concerned, it is essential to clean the stove regularly, remove the ash and check the condition of the chimney or flue. It is also advisable to carry out a periodic inspection of the stove by a qualified technician, who can verify its correct functioning and guarantee the safety of the installation.

