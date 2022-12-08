Listen to the audio version of the article

Mission accomplished: if the intention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to conquer the front pages of British newspapers (and not only), they have succeeded in full. In Great Britain there is talk of nothing but the six-episode documentary “Harry & Meghan” on Netflix (debut in Italy on Thursday 8 December).

In London, the interviews given by the couple are considered a frontal attack on the royal family and in particular on King Charles, Harry’s father, and his brother William, the heir to the throne. In the documentary Harry and Meghan, who now live in California, accuse the royal family of “unconscious racism” and the British media of having done everything to “destroy” them, forcing them to leave the country and move to the United States.

According to Harry, the royal family did not understand or accept his request to protect Meghan when their relationship ended up in the newspapers in 2016 and the former actress became the favorite target of the paparazzi. Buckingham Palace’s view was that the intrusion and press criticism had to be accepted by Meghan as it had been tolerated by all other women in the royal family. “I explained to them that the racial issue made it different,” Harry explains in the documentary.

The royal family doesn’t realize they have racist attitudes, according to Harry: “In this family they see you as a problem because there’s a huge unconscious bias,” he says. “When I introduced her to the family their attitude was that it wouldn’t last because she was an American actress.” Perhaps the most explosive declaration of the first three episodes of the documentary (the other three will be released on December 15th) is the fear expressed by Harry who feared that his wife would end up like Diana: «I couldn’t see another woman I love going through this destructive frenzy.

Princess Diana, mother of Harry, had died in a car accident in Paris while her car was going at high speed to escape the paparazzi who were pursuing her. Then it was the paparazzi, explains Harry, but today it’s social media that “hunts the prey”. The documentary also shows some clips of the interview that Diana had given to the BBC revealing that Carlo had always been unfaithful to her, continuing his story with Camilla (now his wife and Queen consort) even after the wedding and that she too had had extra affairs -marry them. Prince William had asked that the interview never be broadcast again. The documentary will surely further cool the relationship between the two brothers, which deteriorated after Harry’s wedding.

Meghan reveals that Princess Kate, William’s wife and now Princess of Wales, has always been extremely cold with her: “I quickly realized that the external formality was also internal”. In another veiled critique of William, Harry explains that ‘for many men in the royal family there is a temptation to marry a cookie-cutter…they decide with their brains and not their hearts. But I am my mother’s son and I chose with my heart».