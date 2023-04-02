Jimmy Floyd Hasselnbaink defends Mihajlo Mudrik despite very bad games.

Source: Profimedia

He paid Chelsea 100 million euros to Shakhtar for Mihajlo Mudrik and so far he has not received anything from him. In eight matches in the new club, the Ukrainian footballer did not score a single goal. In the defeat against Aston Villa (2:0) he also missed a zicer when he went out alone in front of the goalkeeper, because of all this he is under attack from the fans.

Supporters of the London club are dissatisfied, they write that “money was wasted on Mudrik”, but the legendary striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink defends. He is convinced that everything will work out.

“He needs time, he had a big mistake in the match, but the fact that he came for 100 million does not mean that everything is over and that he should be written off. It doesn’t mean he won’t continue to miss, he just needs time and space to get up after all that and start over,” Jimmy said.

The Dutchman, who spent four years at Chelsea, backed Mihajlo and stressed that compensation should not be seen as a key factor.

“The club was ready to pay that much compensation. it’s not his fault. Yes, he had to shoot better in this situation, but he is a winger. You can see from the way he shoots that he is not used to these situations, he has to work on it. He is a young player, I agree that he should have done much better, he is simply not used to such situations, he lacks experience and time will tell if the transfer was good, he definitely has potential,” Haselbaink concluded.