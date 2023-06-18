“He is now a human larva, let him die in peace outside prison”

Antonella D’Agostinoex-wife of Renato Vallanzasca, who was recently denied home detention in a facility to be treated, writes a letter to Ansa in which she recalls that her ex-husband «lived eight years in semi-liberty and then under house arrest without doing anything wrong. And when he took away those underpants from the supermarket I understood that something had started to go wrong in his brain ». “How much more do you have to pay? After 50 years in prison and a precarious health condition, even worse. Refusing alternative measures to Renato means not only condemning him to life imprisonment, which has already happened and the impossibility of living an excerpt of normality, but also humiliating a man now reduced to the shadow not of what he was, but of what that everyone thought it was», writes D’Agostino.

The letter

“From the outside I suffered every time I saw his bravado that made him the ‘Bel Renè’ nickname he always hated but since it was cool he kept it”, continues Antonella D’Agostino who has known her ex-husband since they were children and he asks: «How much more must he pay so that he can die in peace? And let it be clear not as a free man, but entrusted to a structure. By now you have folded it forever. Let’s forget the blue eyes and the charm of him. It is the shadow of itself. A human larva. Maybe he deserves some pity. Unless 50 years in prison doesn’t seem like a lot to you.”

“My name is Antonella D’agostino and I was his wife”, writes the woman recalling how the one with Renato Vallanzasca was “a brotherly love rather than a dazzling encounter between a man and a woman”. “We met when he was a child. Me too. A »scugnizzo« from via del Giambellino, a street in Milan which, in the years of bombs, terrorism and drugs, was known as infamous and violent. His mother, whom he always defended, as it should be, didn’t look at him, he boldly said that everything was fine but we in the neighborhood knew that it wasn’t true and he ate here and there more often than at his house».

“I have known the real criminals”

«I spent years bringing parcels to him and his cell mates – recalls Antonella D’Agostino – collecting love letters that came to him from all over Italy from women, famous and unknown, from artists and lawyers, and whoever the more you have, the more you put, until I married him and managed to get him out of there. He was already a finished man. Good boy? Never said that. I don’t want to sanctify those who have lived as criminals”. «I met the real criminals, those who frequented Milan for drinks – writes Antonella D’Agostino again – Nothing to do with him. Other fabric. They are either murdered or filthy rich. He rots in jail without having the money for cigarettes, without understanding where he is anymore.’ «So, I ask you: how much does Renato Vallanzasca still have to pay so that he can die in peace – is the conclusion -. And let it be clear not as a free man, but entrusted to a structure. By now you have folded it forever. Let’s forget the blue eyes and the charm of him. It is the shadow of itself. A human larva. Maybe he deserves some pity. Unless 50 years in prison seems a little to you”

