by palermolive.it – ​​41 seconds ago

The Financiers of the Provincial Command of Palermo have seized three gaming machines illegally installed in a room in the Guadagna district. The intervention saw the collaboration of the financiers of the 2nd Metropolitan Operational Nucleus and officials…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Heavy fines for illegal premises in the Guadagna district, three unauthorized vending machines seized appeared 41 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.