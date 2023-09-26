Home » here is the program for the week
World

by admin
Here we are at the beginning of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events of the next seven days on MondoXbox Twitch channelwhich will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host who will keep you company during this week:

Monday 9pm – Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty – Twitch Drops Active with Sonakin
Tuesday 9pm – EA FC 24 – Early Access con ThorX360
Wednesday 9pm – Payday 3 with Sonakin
Thursday 9pm – EA FC 24 – Early Access con ThorX360
Venerdì 21:00 – Slaps’n’Beans 2 + Cocoon con Prophet_Vader
Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like come visit us on Twitch!

