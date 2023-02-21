Loading player

US President Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on Monday morning: it was his first official visit since the Russian invasion of the country began on February 24 last year, and the first visit of a US president since 2008. Biden’s arrival in Kyiv had essentially gone unnoticed until Biden was filmed and photographed walking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital.

The surprise appearance of the American president in a country at war and where security conditions are still very precarious (Russian bombing of Kiev is frequent) is a gesture of enormous symbolic importance, also due to the proximity of the first anniversary of the ‘beginning of the war. In these hours, Biden’s journey has been defined as “risky” and “bold”: his planning and organization required months of work carried out in secret, above all to guarantee his safety and security.

Al Washington Postsome US government officials they said that the organization of Biden’s trip involved a small circle of members of both US and Ukrainian government agencies, as well as the US secret services, who for months have made careful assessments of the risks that the president could run in entering and exit from Ukraine, where the airspace is closed and where by the way there are no US soldiers present.

One of the most attention-grabbing aspects of Biden’s visit to Kiev was precisely the lack of US soldiers to protect him. Usually the president of the United States travels and moves only if security is totally guaranteed: the videos and photos arrived from Kiev, a city that regularly suffers missile attacks from Russia, showed the American president, on foot, surrounded by reporters taking pictures, walking by without apparently wearing any kind of protection, with in the background the sirens bombing warning.

In the following hours, it became known that the United States had managed to obtain security guarantees from Russia during Biden’s visit, essentially ensuring that Kiev would not be attacked on the very day of his visit. It has said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday, and then he has confirmed vaguely and hastily Dmitri Medvedev, the former Russian president, now a fierce nationalist.

Sullivan, in particular, said that the United States had warned Russia of Biden’s arrival “a few hours before” his departure precisely to reduce the risk of any attacks. Sullivan declined to give more details on how and when Russia was alerted, but based on what he said it is plausible that the communication took place over the weekend.

Biden he left from Washington to Warsaw, the capital of Poland, at 4:15 am on Sunday, accompanied only from due journalists who had been sworn to secrecy until the end of the trip and who had been stripped of their phones, as well as by Sullivan himself, Jen O’Malley Dillon and Annie Tomasini, respectively the deputy chief of staff and the director of staff which manages the agenda, commitments and meetings of the president.

From Poland, according to American newspaper sources, Biden then traveled to Kiev by train, as many other heads of state and government did before him. The train journey takes about ten hours.

According to US Deputy National Security Advisor Joe Finer, the final decision on the exact departure date was made on Friday, after a meeting between Biden and some National Security Council officials. A source familiar with the facts he said a CNN that Biden had been presented with several options for his trip to Ukraine, and that it was he who had chosen to visit Kiev (it was not said what other options were).

Sullivan added that plans for a Biden trip to Kiev, which as he said had been underway for months, had also been kept highly confidential even inside the White House itself and the Pentagon, respectively the residence of the president and the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense , in which very few people were aware of the thing.

Clarifications also came in regarding the bombing warning sirens that sounded while Biden was in Kyiv, which helped make his visit even more remarkable. Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, said that the sirens were triggered by a Russian fighter plane that departed from a base in Belarus, a neighbor with Russia as well as its close ally: the sirens were in short an automatic and unprovoked alarm from some imminent attack on Kiev.

Finer said that they also collaborated in planning Biden’s trip to Kiev «the highest levels of the Ukrainian government», also in this case without specifying which ones. Very early Monday morning the Ukrainian government had implemented a massive deployment of security forces: among other things, it was precisely the formation of a long caravan of cars in the vicinity of the US embassy in Kiev that attracted attention and made circulate the first hypotheses of a visit by Biden to the country. When the American president arrived, a good portion of central Kiev was effectively closed to traffic.