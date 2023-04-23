“How long have I waited for you, how much have I wanted you” (PHOTOS)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 2 minutes ago

Through his Instagram profile Marco Sala commented on his goal scored against Benevento writing: “How long have I waited for you, how much I wanted you”. Here is the post: View this post on Instagram A…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Benevento, Sala rejoices on social media for the goal: “How long I waited for you, how much I wanted you” (PHOTO) appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».