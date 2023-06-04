Huaqiao University opens Southeast Asian “cloud tourism” restaurant to improve students’ skills and professionalism-Chinanews.com Video

[Explanation]On the evening of June 3, in Huaqiao University, a unique Southeast Asian “cloud tourism” themed buffet dinner attracted a lot of attention. It is understood that this event was jointly planned by 22 students from Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Argentina and other countries, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong. It is their course training content for this semester to enter the experimental restaurant with the theme of Ke Nong to experience work for one month.

[Concurrent]Chen Yi, Associate Professor of the Department of Business Administration, School of Business Administration, Huaqiao University

The course is designed in two parts, one is the theoretical part and the other is the practical part. The theoretical part is to introduce the overall management methods and skills of service-oriented enterprises from the theoretical aspect, and then the practical part is to hope that their theoretical knowledge can be applied.

[Explanation]Qiu Chengjie, a Hong Kong student from the School of Business Administration of Huaqiao University, is the team leader. During nearly a month of practice, they have explored many dishes and drinks that students like, and they have all been integrated into this buffet.

[Concurrent]Qiu Chengjie, a student from Hong Kong, School of Business Administration, Huaqiao University

This is how we actually run the restaurant in the school. Then we were very whimsical at that time and wanted to make our own drinks, and we wanted to make a lot of dishes for profit. Then we designed these drinks. Although these drinks are very simple, but because it is summer, many students also like to drink, so we have achieved good results.

[Explanation]Zhao Yongtao, a sophomore from Myanmar, was one of the planners of this event. He and his team members put a lot of thought into the selection of dishes.

[Concurrent]Zhao Yongtao, a Burmese Chinese student from the School of Business Administration, Huaqiao University

At that time, I thought, since we have many countries, this is our advantage, so we will provide some special dishes, such as curry chicken, and then I will provide our Burmese national dishes. So we gather our advantages, and then slowly form a unique project of our own.

[Explanation]At the event site, Chen Qiao, a Malaysian Chinese student, went back and forth between the various tables, ordering, serving dishes, and clearing the dishes. She is familiar with it. But “serving others” is actually a special experience for her.

[Concurrent]Chen Qiaoer, a Malaysian Chinese student from the School of Business Administration, Huaqiao University

I am in Malaysia, and I have lived for 21 years. I have never worked part-time, that is, I have never served or entertained others in a restaurant. For me, such an experience is actually very special, although the process is a bit tiring , because I had no experience before, and the role was different, and it was a big challenge for me, and it was also a very valuable experience.

[Explanation]Chen Yi told reporters that carrying out such training courses can better improve students’ professional skills and professionalism, and lay a solid foundation for future employment and entrepreneurship.

[Concurrent]Chen Yi, Associate Professor of the Department of Business Administration, School of Business Administration, Huaqiao University

(Course) The last is to combine marketing data to analyze how well their customer needs are captured, and then to what extent can their sales performance be achieved, and finally they have a summary review, which is during the entire training In the process, what have been gained, what are the shortcomings, and how to improve in the future, so that in the future, helping them stay here for employment and entrepreneurship will have more ability to improve their careers.

[Concurrent]Qiu Chengjie, a student from Hong Kong, School of Business Administration, Huaqiao University

Because I was originally the person in charge of a student union, and like this training, I can only say that it is not easy to manage a group of students who have never met. Then I need to use various reward and punishment systems, and various restaurant management experiences to enrich my own career path in the future.

