HYDROGEN The first filling station was presented in Rome. It will be created by Maire and Q8 – News

HYDROGEN The first filling station was presented in Rome. It will be created by Maire and Q8

HYDROGEN The first filling station was presented in Rome. It will be created by Maire and Q8

The project for the first circular hydrogen refueling station was presented in Rome. It will be created by Maire in collaboration with Q8.

The initiative is part of Maire’s ten-year strategic plan for the energy transition. The Q8 filling station in Rome in Via Ardeatina will supply light and heavy vehicles, for both public and private transport.

When fully operational, the plant will have a capacity of up to approximately 700 kilos per day, ensuring a reduction in CO2 emissions of over 75% compared to the use of conventional diesel. The project benefits from Pnrr funds, as part of a tender from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for the construction of hydrogen refueling stations.

On the occasion of the launch of the refueling station, Maire and Q8 signed an agreement to jointly evaluate the development and implementation of further projects integrating Maire Waste to Chemical technology in the field of innovative energy vectors in Italy.

Finally, during the presentation event, Minister Salvini highlighted the importance of the various sources of the energy mix capable of best guaranteeing a sustainable future, which “cannot and must not depend solely on electricity”.

