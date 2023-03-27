“I will be your warrior, your righteousness, re-elect me and you will be avenged“: it’s a Donald Trump incendiary the one who opens his presidential campaign with a rally in Waco, Texas, the scene 30 years ago of a long siege by the FBI against an armed and anti-government religious sect which ended with a fire in which 86 people died. The tycoon did not make any direct allusion to it but the attempt to bring him closer to the judicial siege that is pressing him and to merge his destiny with that of his ‘sect’ Maga appeared evident, even if he did not evoke “death and destruction potential” that could trigger his indictment, as he had done on social media in recent days.

