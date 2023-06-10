Iga Swiatek beats a great Muchova and wins her 4th Slam title, 3rd Roland Garros: 6-2 5-7 6-4

The good news for all the Roland Garros audience is that it was a grand final thanks to the wide and refined tennis of Karolina Muchova who on Monday, at twenty-six years old, unseeded in Paris, will console herself with her best ranking 16 with a only regret: that double fault on the match point for the tears in the wind of a gloomy Paris.

The good news for those who loved the reigns of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles, of the Williams sisters, of Martina Hingis and Justine Henin, is that Iga Swiatek is a young sovereign destined for a long time to admirable triumphs. And that if Elena Rybakina who retired here won’t be able to repeat the Wimbledon title – and with her neither the Australian Open holder Aryna Sabalenka, reassembled by Muchova in her semifinal psychodrama – then the Czech Karolina could really be a new and very right antagonist.

Karolina Muchova celebrates a point against Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their women’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 10, 2023. Credit Foto Getty Images

The final was the most intense and hard-fought match of this Roland Garros. Perhaps few had thought or hoped that the great battle of Muchova’s semifinal could be repeated and not due to Karolina’s demerits or tiredness, who actually shot all her arrows and even her quiver to vary on the Swiatek theme: the high shot or the low back to turn the exchange, the attacks along the line or the forehand accelerations to close the volley, the inside-out backhands when exiting the serve, absolutely refusing the diagonal of the backhand.

With the typical and successful calm of Czech (Slovak) tennis, elegant and versatile, Muchova fielded an excellent and well executed tactical plan. With mixed fortunes only due to the strength of Iga Swiatek who from the baseline, up to 6-2 3-0, never missed a successive point. Iga Swiatek wins with his concentric tennis and in many, many aspects, modernly perfect. He doesn’t have the best serve on the circuit (Rybakina), he doesn’t have the most powerful shot (Sabalenka), he certainly doesn’t have the best touch at the net or even the best drop-shot (Jabeur), but the best footwork, the best return and the best backhand (long line) definitely.

Patient maneuvering from the baseline to put in the corners and make the opponent make mistakes, especially when in the second set, comeback from 3-0 with a double fault in the ninth game, Muchova was seen serving twice for the set and winning it 7-5 with a splendid net save from the most beautiful (and important) shot of the match. Due to natural tension after dominating a tournament without leaving a single set on the court, with 4 bagels in the first three rounds, finalist in 7 hours against Muchova’s 12, Swiatek suffered new balls every time (like Sabalenka in the semifinals) and cashed 10 consecutive points from Muchova, up 2-0 in the third set, exalting herself between volleys and passers-by.

More humane than a year ago, when he swept the Garros by winning 37 consecutive matches, Iga made a lot of mistakes in the last set and gave up the break of 4-3, before defending his title in Paris and winning his fourth Grand Slam, despite losing the first set of his finals. With a masterpiece return, on his knees, and one of the most solid volleys of her short and winning career. Because at twenty-two, Iga Swiatek is already a skilled champion who plays with the sovereign breath of the greatest. Even when there are swollen rivers to ford before a queen’s ride to Paris on horseback.

