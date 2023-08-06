Igor Duljaj and Radoslav Batak press conference | Sports

This is how the press conference ended after the Vojvodina – Partizan match!

Source: Youtube/FK Partizan Belgrade

Coach of Partizan Igor Duljaj he did not forget the support that the coach of Vojvodina gave him last season Radoslav Batakand he reciprocated on Sunday evening. After they are black and white beat Novi Sad away and inflicted their fourth defeat in as many games this season, Duljaj did not allow the conference to end before addressing Batak directly. “If I can conclude, last time when I was in a difficult situation, my colleague Batak supported me. Now I want to support him, because it is not easy at all, it is an extremely stressful job. Colleague, go ahead and don’t give up.” , he said as Batak gave him a friendly hug.

The coach of Vojvodina previously explained what moment Vojvodina is in and specifically referred to match against Crvena zvezda last weekend and lost 0:5 in a “colorful” composition on the field. Batak emphasized that that team was the only one possible for that match, between two games against Apoel and in big trouble.

“In the position of ‘playmaker’ we have Uroš Nikolić, Kajević, young Lazar Jovanović…Uroš Nikolić is undergoing his first training after five years, we know that he has problems with both knees, he wants to, of course he can, but he is still looking for the desired form, which adorned last year, when he made a difference. We have individual quality in Čumić and Malbašić, that is not in dispute. But after the match against Apoel, after which everyone thinks that we rotated the Zvezda squad, and that was the only squad we could perform ! Čumić was ill for three days, Kajević was injured, Malbašić was injured… Vukić returned from injury. Bolingi was not registered. Practically all available players played in these four games. We have individual quality, but the schedule was just like that – what he slowed us down from the start,” said Batak.

The coach of Vojvodina did not hide how difficult it was for him. “Of course it hurts. After Apoel and Crvena Zvezda, then again Apoel, Partizan… If someone wanted to make a more difficult schedule, it would hardly have succeeded. However, it’s football, we have to rise. Let’s all reconsider – and the sports sector and the players, where are the problems, where can it be improved. This season, we put emphasis on young players. Today, Bukinac was again outstanding at left back, but he received an early yellow card, and had one Severino against him. He did a great job , but then there was a risk in the second part, we had to make an early change… Vojvodina also demands a result, a high position, I already said that this season we are trying to take a step further compared to last season”

00:22 Gravediggers greeted Igor Duljaj with applause Source: MONDO/Milutin Vujičić

Source: MONDO/Milutin Vujičić

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

