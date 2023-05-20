Ilda Šaulić on raising her daughter | Entertainment

Ilda Šaulić spoke to the heiress and revealed how she tries to raise her, as well as what the environment sometimes reproaches her for.

Source: Youtube / RTS

“My little girl is now a preschooler and we went to the psychologist for a talk. They praised her, that everything is fine and that she is ready for the first grade. Some of it is the merits of us at home, then the kindergarten and the kindergarten. I think it should go in one nice flow. School must be a place where they will go with a smile and joy. They should be relieved, every grade is for the student.” said Ilda Šaulić.

The singer also touched on the massacre that happened recently at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, when a boy killed nine students and a guard – “It’s very terrible and painful, all I can say is a little. Children grow up and live completely differently from how I grew up. I bring up my child according to the old rules, but they resent me a little in the environment. They tell me: ‘Ilda, this is not the time. Life is different and children have access to other things,'” said the singer and added:

“I would like to protect her from everything that is offered. We were much more carefree when we were younger and didn’t worry about things that are available to children today. These are things that I would like to eradicate from our society and for these children to live carefree and grow differently.”

As he says, he tries to have adult conversations away from the heiress, but he doesn’t always control himself in her presence: “There is no restraint, because I can’t control myself, especially in the house I live in. Everything happens from the moment and the situation. It is known that a child must not listen to things that are not for her, I think I am succeeding somewhere. My husband and I make sure that when we have some conversations, they are somewhere a little separate from her. She likes to hear and know everything, she is interested in everything. I wasn’t like that, I was just a bug, wherever you leave me, that’s where you find me,” said Šaulić, who has children from both her brother’s and sister’s side.

“I’m a proud aunt because my Luka scored a goal. I’m lenient here, but also as a mom, I think I’m generally lenient. You try to control some things a little differently, but nOf course, aunts are special in children’s lives and that is very nice“.

