Ilon Mask and Mark Zukenberg arranged a fight | MobIT

Dana White predicts that the billionaire fight will significantly surpass the viewership of the Mayweather-McGregor duel.

Izvor: YouTube / The Babylon Bee, Facebook / Mark Zuckerberg

Billionaires Ilon Mask i Mark Cukerberg su “dead serious” about fighting each other and entering the octagon, he says the president of the UFC, Dejna Vajt. The front man of the biggest MMA organization in the world appeared on TMZ Live on Thursday, and gave a statement about what viewers can expect.

“I spoke to Marko and Ilona last night, the guys are dead serious about this”says White, adding that he believes that the viewership of the Zuckerberg-Musk duel will be three times higher than that of Mayweather and McGregor in 2017, when about 50 million people tuned in legally to watch the fight, but also several million via pirated streams.

White believes that “there is no limit to how much you can earn” at the fight, adding that it would cost $100 to watch the match. White is convinced that both Musk and Zuckerberger would get along well in a cage, citing the fact that Zuckerberg trains in jiujitsu, as well as the fact that Musk grew up in South Africa. “beat often”.



The president of the UFC spoke: Mask and Zuckerberg are "dead serious", the fight will be watched by 150 million people

Possibility the duel of these two billionaires emerged when Musk saw a report that Zuckerberg’s company Meta might be building its own version of Twitter.

“I’m ready for a cage match if he is too”, Musk wrote at the time, responding to a warning from one of his followers that Zuckerberg was practicing jujitsu. On the same day, Zuckerberg published the Story of Mask’s tweet on his Instagram profile, with the message that he “send location”.

