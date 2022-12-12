Home World In Britain, three children have died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull
World

by admin
Three children aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull, central England. A quarter, aged six, remains in critical condition after the incident at Babbs Mill Park yesterday afternoon.

The children were playing on the lake when the ice broke and they plunged into the freezing water. When they were rescued they were already in very serious condition.

Searches continue at the scene of the tragedy as police try to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water. The United Kingdom was hit by a wave of frost with heavy snowfalls: very low temperatures were recorded, -15 degrees in Scotland.

