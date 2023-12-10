Home » In Monreale the road surface gives way and swallows a car, fear but no injuries
In Monreale the road surface gives way and swallows a car, fear but no injuries

In Monreale the road surface gives way and swallows a car, fear but no injuries

The road surface gives way and a car ends up in the chasm. It happened in Monreale, in via Fontana del Lupo. On board there were a boy and his mother, who experienced moments of panic but fortunately without any other consequences. The intervention of a roadside assistance company was necessary to recover the car. They attended…

