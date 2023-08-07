In Niger Russian flags and applause for the coup plotters – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Tensions and unrest in Niger. After the coup d’état of 26 July, the situation has become increasingly critical. Thousands of supporters of the military group that came to power gathered in Niamey’s Stade Général ‘Seyni Kountché’ to protest against the ECOWAS ultimatum (expired at midnight). Indeed, the Economic Community of West African States has ordered the release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum, threatening an armed intervention. Meanwhile, on Sunday 6 July, the thousands of people gathered in the capital’s stadium applauded the leaders who organized the coup, showed off Russian flags and slaughtered a rooster decorated with the colors of France. “I thank you for your commitment, your fervor and your determination,” General Mohamed Toumba told the crowd. (Lapresse)

August 7, 2023 – Updated August 7, 2023, 11:57 am

