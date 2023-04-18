In Sudan there will be a 24-hour truce in the clashes between the army and the paramilitaries, to allow the evacuation of wounded and civilians

On Tuesday, the Sudanese army and the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) military group agreed on a 24-hour truce, starting at 6pm, to allow the wounded and civilians to be evacuated from the places where the clashes were concentrated. The two groups – led respectively by Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, president and vice president of the junta that governs the country – have been clashing with great violence for days, particularly in the capital Khartoum. At least 185 people have died in the clashes so far, and more than 1,800 have been injured. Tuesday morning Dagalo he wrote on Twitter that he accepted the truce proposal after speaking by telephone with the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who intervened to contain the conflict. Shortly after, the truce Has been confirmed also from the regular army, through General Shams al-Din Kabashi.

– Read also: What is happening in Sudan