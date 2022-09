Balakliya – Artom, 32, thin, hair stuck to his forehead, spent 45 days inside the police station in balakliya when it was occupied by Russian soldiers. The occupiers were looking for men who in recent years have fought in the Donbass, it is a standard practice since the invasion of Ukraine began: wherever they take control they scour the population to look for veterans from the East, considered the most difficult type of Ukrainian to submit.