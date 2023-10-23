Home » Inside Kibbutz Be’eri, from the site of the massacre to a base for the Israeli military ready to enter Gaza – Corriere TV
Inside Kibbutz Be’eri, from the site of the massacre to a base for the Israeli military ready to enter Gaza – Corriere TV

The kibbutz was devastated by the Hamas assault on October 7. Now the houses are occupied by Israeli soldiers preparing to attack the Strip

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Israel / CorriereTv

Destroyed houses and bloodstains still visible. Images coming from Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the richest and most successful in the area around Gaza, devastated by the Hamas attack on 7 October.

Now the destroyed houses have been occupied by Israeli soldiers who are preparing to attack inside the kibbutz. attack and enter the Gaza Strip.

October 22, 2023 – Updated October 23, 2023, 09:31

