Installation “Collapsed, standing up” at Instituto Tomie Ohtake – MONDO MODA

Upon entering the great hall of the Instituto Tomie Ohtake, the visitor is faced with a surprising monumental installation designed by Iole de Freitas: “Collapsed, standing”. It is an installation with metallic tubes and polycarbonate sheets marked by previous use as parts of the artist’s previous works. This new piece rests on the ground and rises like an open shelter full of movement.

“She dismissed the possibility of creating new lines and suspended planes in the idiosyncratic architecture of this space of passage and intersection designed by Ruy Ohtake, and descended to the floor of her studio the constituent pieces of ten of her exhibitions. Metallic tubes and polycarbonate plates marked by use (with scratches, stains, dirt and wear) were then rotated, recombined, screwed, welded”, explains the chief curator of the Instituto Tomie Ohtake.

About the artist

Collapsed Standing – Stainless steel, sandblasted and painted crystal polycarbonate @ Ricardo Miyaha

Born in Belo Horizonte (MG) in 1945, Iole de Freitas moved to Rio de Janeiro at the age of six, where she began her training in contemporary dance. She studied at the Higher School of Industrial Design (ESDI) at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), the city where she now lives and works.

Collapsed Standing – Stainless steel, sandblasted and painted crystal polycarbonate @ Ricardo Miyaha

From 1970, she lived for eight years in Milan, where she began to develop and exhibit her work in visual arts from 1973 onwards. The artist participated in international exhibitions, such as the 9th Paris Biennial, the 16th São Paulo Biennial, the 5th Mercosul Biennial and Documenta 12, in Kassel, Germany.

Collapsed Standing – Stainless steel, sandblasted and painted crystal polycarbonate @ Ricardo Miyaha

In addition to appearing in individual and collective exhibitions in various cities around the world, their works are part of important collections, including the Museum of Contemporary Art of the University of São Paulo (MAC USP); Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo (MAM-SP); Museum of Contemporary Art of Niterói; National Museum of Fine Arts, RJ; Museu do Açude, RJ; Museum of Modern Art of Rio de Janeiro (MAM Rio); Rio Art Museum (MAR); Bronx Museum (USA); Winnipeg Art Gallery (Canada); and Daros Collection (Switzerland).

Service:

Exhibition: Iole de Freitas: Collapsed, standing

Visitation until September 17, 2023

Free admission from Tuesday to Sunday, from 11am to 8pm

Location: Instituto Tomie Ohtake (Av. Faria Lima 201 – Entrance at Rua Coropés 88 – Pinheiros SP)

Nearest metro – Faria Lima Station/Line 4 – yellow

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

