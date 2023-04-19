6
- Inter-Benfica 2-1: goals from Barella and Lautaro! | Live Champions League The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Champions League: Inter-Benfica, the official formations Fantasy football ®
- No excuses, fourth place is no longer important. Now the semifinal against Milan, to save a very bad season The Interist
- Inter, watch out for cautions: Inzaghi and 4 big players risk disqualification for the eventual derby The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Cassano: “I’m convinced that Inter will go through, but they need to wake up” fcinter 1908
- See full coverage on Google News