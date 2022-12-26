original title:

Iran Foreign Ministry: “Dialogue window” to return to Iran nuclear deal remains open

Xinhua News Agency, Tehran, December 26 (Reporter Gao Wencheng) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Kanani said on the 26th that for Iran, the “dialogue window” for resuming the implementation of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue is still open.

Kanani said at a regular press conference on the same day that the option of reaching an agreement on the restoration of the Iran nuclear agreement is still on the table. If the Western parties involved in the Iran nuclear negotiations show the necessary determination, “an agreement can be reached.”

He said that the second Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference held in the Jordanian capital Amman recently “created a good opportunity” for Iran and the European Union to hold talks on the Iranian nuclear negotiation. At the meeting, the two sides discussed the relevant issues of the Iranian nuclear negotiation and concluded that efforts should be continued until the final step is reached.

Kanani pointed out that the US government’s approach is chaotic and contradictory, and its stance is negative. Iran remains committed to negotiations and is awaiting actual action from other parties, especially the U.S. government.

According to the website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Abdullahyan met with EU Foreign and Security Policy High Representative Borrell in Amman on the 20th and said that Iran is willing to complete the Iranian nuclear program held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, in accordance with the previously reached draft results. Comprehensive agreement to resume implementation negotiations.

According to reports, Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council of the United States, said that the United States welcomes the EU to communicate with Iran, but resuming the implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement is not the current focus of the United States.

In July 2015, Iran reached a nuclear agreement with the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany. In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, and then restarted and added a series of sanctions against Iran. Since May 2019, Iran has gradually suspended the implementation of some terms of the agreement, but promised that the measures taken are “reversible”. Starting from April 2021, relevant parties to the Iran nuclear agreement will hold several rounds of talks in Vienna to discuss the issue of the United States and Iran resuming their compliance with the agreement, and the United States will indirectly participate in the negotiations. In early August this year, the EU submitted a “final text” to the negotiating parties on resuming the implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement. Iran and the United States subsequently exchanged written views on the text, and negotiations have made no apparent progress since September.