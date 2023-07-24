Iraq is about to put the final gag on freedom of expression

The speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, was clear: we are ready for the final vote. The vote is about two bad laws: the first about the freedom of expression and peaceful demonstrationthe second on computer crimes. Moreover, only parliamentarians know exactly which texts will be voted on. Rumors of pejorative amendments have circulated in recent weeks, but human rights groups and the local press have not yet been able to find them.

The text of the law on freedom of expression approved in first reading prohibits any content contrary to “public morals, including “offenses against religion, religious authorities and sects” and expressions that “demean religious figures or symbols”. In a country in which religious leaders play a decisive role, even leading political parties, this law would impose a complete gag on any crime. Penalties envisaged: from a fine of 10 million dinars (about 7,600 euros) to 10 years in prison.

Furthermore, the law stipulates that demonstrations must be authorized by the authorities at least five days before of the date of the performance and does not specify which criteria will be adopted to make the decision.

The Cyber ​​Crimes Act criminalizes content “that cause unrest or sectarian tension” is that “endanger the independence, unity and well-being of the country” as well as “the supreme interests of the country in the economic, political, military or security fields”. At best, a fine of 50 million dinars (about 38,000 euros) is foreseen, at worst a life sentence.

According to joint research by Amnesty International and the INSM Foundation for digital rights in Iraq, the ground was prepared very well in the previous months by a campaign launched by the Ministry of the Interior against “indecent content” published on social platforms. Between January and June of this year, they were opened inquiries into at least 20 users of social platforms: six were sentenced to a few months in prison and then released. One of them, an actor, commented on the situation as follows:

“I can no longer make jokes about a party, about the state or even about roads, water, schools, bridges. Everything belongs to the parties, everything I could say would be ‘indecent content’”.

On the other hand, it is journalist Haidar al-Hamdani who, in a video on his Facebook profile (which has over a million followers) accused the governor of Basra of corruption.

