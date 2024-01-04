Israel and Iran are cooking up something big in the Middle East and the US is not going to stop it – Yahoo News

Israel and Iran are cooking up something big in the Middle East, and the US is not going to stop it. According to experts at Barron’s, the regional spread of the Israel-Hamas conflict is unlikely in the short term.

Israel is facing multiple fronts in the ongoing conflict, including Iran, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and the West Bank. Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has assured that the country is fighting on seven different fronts.

CNN en Español reported that fears of a generalized war in the Middle East are increasing, with the presence of US soldiers in the line of fire. Despite efforts to contain the conflict, it appears that Israel and Iran are poised for a major showdown in the region.

