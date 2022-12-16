JERUSALEM – Peace with Saudi Arabia to achieve peace with the Palestinians. In a long interview with the Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiathe Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu tells his vision for a new Middle East, including the recipe for ending the eternal Arab-Israeli conflict. A recipe that passes by Riad. “I believe we can create a new peace initiative that would be a huge step forward in achieving resolution of both the Arab-Israeli conflict and, ultimately, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Netanyahu said.