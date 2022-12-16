Home World Israel, Netanyahu to Riyadh broadcaster: “Arab-Israeli conflict can only end after peace with Saudi Arabia”
World

Israel, Netanyahu to Riyadh broadcaster: “Arab-Israeli conflict can only end after peace with Saudi Arabia”

by admin
Israel, Netanyahu to Riyadh broadcaster: “Arab-Israeli conflict can only end after peace with Saudi Arabia”

JERUSALEM – Peace with Saudi Arabia to achieve peace with the Palestinians. In a long interview with the Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiathe Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu tells his vision for a new Middle East, including the recipe for ending the eternal Arab-Israeli conflict. A recipe that passes by Riad. “I believe we can create a new peace initiative that would be a huge step forward in achieving resolution of both the Arab-Israeli conflict and, ultimately, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Netanyahu said.

See also  The heads of multiple international organizations call for a global investment of 50 billion U.S. dollars to accelerate the end of the epidemic jqknews

You may also like

Lockerbie, clash in Libya over the arrest of...

Qatargate, the judge: “Panzeri is the soul of...

Iran, protests continue after the second public hanging

Japan presents defense strategy: Tokyo’s military spending doubles...

Trump’s “heavy release” turned out to be the...

Harry and Meghan, the reactions of the British...

Anti-Military-Civil Dual-Use U.S. Prohibits 7 Chinese Enterprises Participating...

Slovak MiG-29s ready for Kiev. Foreign Minister Kácer:...

Fire near Lyon: ten dead, five are children

Donald Trump “the superhero”: the former president on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy